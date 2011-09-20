NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. and Brent November crude contracts held on to post-settlement gains on Tuesday after data from the American Petroleum Institute showed crude stocks rose last week, against forecasts for an inventory decline.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 was up $1.27 at $110.41 a barrel at 4:47 p.m. EDT (2047 GMT), after settling at $110.54, up $1.40.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, new front-month November CLX1 was up 70 cents at $86.51 a barrel. The contract earlier settled at $86.92, up $1.11.

Both contracts had eased post-settlement ahead of the API data as Wall Street equities pared gains to end little changed. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)