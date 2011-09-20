NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. and Brent November crude
contracts held on to post-settlement gains on Tuesday after
data from the American Petroleum Institute showed crude stocks
rose last week, against forecasts for an inventory decline.
ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 was up $1.27 at $110.41 a
barrel at 4:47 p.m. EDT (2047 GMT), after settling at $110.54,
up $1.40.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, new front-month
November CLX1 was up 70 cents at $86.51 a barrel. The
contract earlier settled at $86.92, up $1.11.
Both contracts had eased post-settlement ahead of the API
data as Wall Street equities pared gains to end little
changed.
