NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. crude futures turned lower on Wednesday in choppy trading ahead of a policy announcement from the Federal Reserve at the end of a two-day meeting, and with a slip by equities on Wall Street also providing pressure.

U.S. crude prices fell back after being boosted more than $1 by government data showing crude oil stockpiles fell much more than expected last week in the United States.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell 17 cents to $86.75 a barrel by 1:11 p.m. EDT (1711 GMT), having traded from $85.80 to $87.99. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)