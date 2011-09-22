NEW YORK, Sept 22 Brent and U.S. crude futures pared steep losses on Thursday in choppy trading after a government report showed jobless claims fell last week in the United States, though the previous week's claims were revised higher.

Ahead of the report, crude futures had been pressured by weak economic data from Europe and China, adding to the increasing worries about slowing economic growth. A stronger dollar also helped pressure dollar-denominated oil prices.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 fell $4.14 to $106.22 a barrel by 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT), having traded from $105.87 to $109.50.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell $4.30 to $81.62 a barrel, trading from $81.20 to $85. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)