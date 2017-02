NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than $5 on Thursday, pushing below the $81-a-barrel level as concerns about the global economy slowing and a stronger dollar pressured oil prices.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell $5 to $80.92 a barrel by 9:08 a.m. (1308 GMT), having fallen as low as $80.70. The intraday peak was $85. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)