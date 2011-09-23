NEW YORK, Sept 23 Brent and U.S. crude futures fell back after a brief turn higher on Friday in volatile trading as equities, foreign exchange and commodities markets seesawed in reaction to ongoing efforts to deal with euro-zone debt woes and as oil price dips attract buyers.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 was down 31 cents at $105.18 a barrel at 11:08 a.m. (1508 GMT), having traded from $103.43 to $107.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 was down 33 cents at $80.18 a barrel, trading from $77.55 to $81.81. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)