NEW YORK, Sept 23 Brent and U.S. crude futures
fell back after a brief turn higher on Friday in volatile
trading as equities, foreign exchange and commodities markets
seesawed in reaction to ongoing efforts to deal with euro-zone
debt woes and as oil price dips attract buyers.
ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 was down 31 cents at
$105.18 a barrel at 11:08 a.m. (1508 GMT), having traded from
$103.43 to $107.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1
was down 33 cents at $80.18 a barrel, trading from $77.55 to
$81.81.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)