NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. crude futures fell on Friday in volatile trading as fresh concerns about the euro zone added to the economic gloom that pushed prices down more than 9 percent this week.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell 66 cents, or 0.82 percent, to settle at $79.85 a barrel, having swung from $77.55 to $81.81.

For the week, U.S. crude lost $8.11, or 9.2 percent, the biggest weekly percentage loss since the week to May 6. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)