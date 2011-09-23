NEW YORK, Sept 23 Brent crude futures fell on Friday as fresh concerns about euro zone debt problems added to the economic gloom that pushed prices down more than 7 percent this week.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 fell $1.52, or 1.4 percent, to settle at $103.97 a barrel, having traded from $103.43 to $107.

For the week, Brent crude fell $8.25, or 7.35 percent, the biggest weekly percentage loss since the week to May 6, when front-month Brent ended $16.76 or 13.3 percent lower. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)