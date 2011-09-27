NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $3 on Tuesday as a strong open for equities on Wall Street lifted oil prices already boosted by optimism that Europe's leaders can fashion a solution to the region's debt woes.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 rose $2.80, or 3.5 percent, to $83.04 a barrel by 9:46 a.m. EDT (1346 GMT), trading from $80.92 to $83.45. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)