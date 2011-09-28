GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro pressured by economic, political uncertainty
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
NEW YORK, Sept 28 Brent and U.S. crude futures held on to losses in choppy trading after a government report showed crude stocks rose more than expected last week in the United States.
Gasoline stocks rose, but slightly less than expected, and distillate stocks edged up, also less than expected, the report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed. [EIA/S]
ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 fell $1.14 to $106 a barrel by 10:40 a.m. (1440 GMT), having traded from $105.73 to $107.41.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell $1.45 to $83 a barrel, trading from $82.66 to $84.62. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Singapore Exchange has held talks with Saudi Aramco on a secondary listing, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, after the oil and gas company suggested last week it would likely list on more than one exchange.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's JX Holdings Inc expects to exceed the copper concentrate output target at its Caserones copper mine in Chile in the fiscal year ending March 31, reflecting robust output projected in January-March, an executive said on Tuesday.