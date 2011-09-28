NEW YORK, Sept 28 Brent and U.S. crude futures held on to losses in choppy trading after a government report showed crude stocks rose more than expected last week in the United States.

Gasoline stocks rose, but slightly less than expected, and distillate stocks edged up, also less than expected, the report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed. [EIA/S]

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 fell $1.14 to $106 a barrel by 10:40 a.m. (1440 GMT), having traded from $105.73 to $107.41.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell $1.45 to $83 a barrel, trading from $82.66 to $84.62. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)