NEW YORK, Sept 28 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses to $3 on Wednesday as concerns about Europe's ability to address its debt crisis and rising U.S. crude oil inventories weighed on oil prices.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 fell $3 to $104.14 a barrel by 2:11 p.m. (1611 GMT), having traded from $103.94 to $107.41.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell $3 to $81.45 a barrel, having traded from $81.20 to $84.62. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)