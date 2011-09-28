GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro pressured by economic, political uncertainty
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
NEW YORK, Sept 28 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses to $3 on Wednesday as concerns about Europe's ability to address its debt crisis and rising U.S. crude oil inventories weighed on oil prices.
ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 fell $3 to $104.14 a barrel by 2:11 p.m. (1611 GMT), having traded from $103.94 to $107.41.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell $3 to $81.45 a barrel, having traded from $81.20 to $84.62. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Singapore Exchange has held talks with Saudi Aramco on a secondary listing, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, after the oil and gas company suggested last week it would likely list on more than one exchange.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's JX Holdings Inc expects to exceed the copper concentrate output target at its Caserones copper mine in Chile in the fiscal year ending March 31, reflecting robust output projected in January-March, an executive said on Tuesday.