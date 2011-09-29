Husky sells first Atlantic Canada crude cargo bound for China
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Husky Energy has sold its first cargo of crude oil from its offshore Atlantic Canada operations bound for China, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Sept 29 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended gains in choppy trading on Thursday after separate reports showed jobless claims fell more than expected last week in the United States and that second-quarter economic growth in the nation was stronger than had been expected.
ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 rose $1.10 to $104.91 a barrel by 8:36 a.m. (1236 GMT), having traded from $102.35 to $105.54.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 was up $1.10 at $82.31 a barrel, trading from $79.64 to $82.73. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)
* U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp says Dakota Access approval brings 'certainty and clarity' to pipeline fight
Feb 7 Parsley Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would buy certain assets in the oil-rich Permian Basin for about $2.8 billion from Double Eagle Energy Permian LLC, its second deal in the largest U.S. oil patch in less than a month.