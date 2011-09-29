NEW YORK, Sept 29 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended gains in choppy trading on Thursday after separate reports showed jobless claims fell more than expected last week in the United States and that second-quarter economic growth in the nation was stronger than had been expected.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 rose $1.10 to $104.91 a barrel by 8:36 a.m. (1236 GMT), having traded from $102.35 to $105.54.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 was up $1.10 at $82.31 a barrel, trading from $79.64 to $82.73. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)