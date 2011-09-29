Husky sells first Atlantic Canada crude cargo bound for China
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Husky Energy has sold its first cargo of crude oil from its offshore Atlantic Canada operations bound for China, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. crude futures rose more than $2 on Thursday as better-than-expected jobless claims and second-quarter economic growth data supported oil prices along with the earlier vote in Germany approving euro-zone rescue measures.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 rose $1.90 to $83.11 a barrel by 9:29 a.m. EDT (13xx GMT), trading from $79.64 to $83.26. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)
* U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp says Dakota Access approval brings 'certainty and clarity' to pipeline fight
Feb 7 Parsley Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would buy certain assets in the oil-rich Permian Basin for about $2.8 billion from Double Eagle Energy Permian LLC, its second deal in the largest U.S. oil patch in less than a month.