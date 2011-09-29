Husky sells first Atlantic Canada crude cargo bound for China
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Husky Energy has sold its first cargo of crude oil from its offshore Atlantic Canada operations bound for China, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Sept 29 Brent crude extended gains to more than $2 on Thursday in choppy trading as a vote in Germany approving euro-zone rescue measures and better-than-expected jobless claims and second-quarter economic growth data from the United States supported oil prices.
ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 rose $1.59 to $105.40 a barrel by 10:07 a.m. EDT (1407 GMT), having traded from $102.35 to $105.82. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)
* U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp says Dakota Access approval brings 'certainty and clarity' to pipeline fight
Feb 7 Parsley Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would buy certain assets in the oil-rich Permian Basin for about $2.8 billion from Double Eagle Energy Permian LLC, its second deal in the largest U.S. oil patch in less than a month.