NEW YORK Aug 5 Brent crude futures extended gains and U.S. crude turned positive in choppy trading after a better-than-expected July nonfarm payrolls report from the United States.

July nonfarm payrolls rose 117,000 in July, more than the 85,000 expected, and the jobless rate fell to 9.1 percent from 9.2 percent in June. [ID:nLLA5JE70Y]

ICE Brent September crude LCOU1 was up $1.38 at $108.63 a barrel by 8:44 a.m. (1244 GMT), having traded from $104.30 to $110.26.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 rose 23 cents to $86.88 a barrel, trading from $82.87 to $88.32. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)