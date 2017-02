NEW YORK Aug 5 U.S. crude futures turned lower in choppy and volatile trading after initially rallying on a better-than-expected July nonfarm payrolls report from the United States.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 was down 5 cents at $86.58 a barrel at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) trading from $82.87 to $88.32. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)