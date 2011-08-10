NEW YORK Aug 10 Brent and U.S. crude futures rose further on Wednesday after a government report showed crude oil and refined products stockpiles fell last week against expectations they would be up.

U.S. crude stocks fell 5.23 million barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration's said in its weekly report, a day after a similar drawdown was reported by industry group American Petroleum Institute. [EIA/S]

ICE Brent September crude LCOU1 rose $1.74 to $104.31 a barrel by 10:39 a.m. (1439 GMT), having traded from $103.56 to $107.11.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 rose $1.40 to $80.70 a barrel, trading from $79.73 to $82.90. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)