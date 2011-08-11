UPDATE 1-Total on hunt for acquisitions as cost cuts lift profit
* Says scouting for opportunities to snap up assets (Adds details, quotes)
NEW YORK Aug 11 Brent and U.S. crude futures initially pared losses on Thursday in choppy trading after a report showed U.S. jobless claims fell last week, and both futures contracts then fell back as Europe's debt crisis and economic concerns continued to weigh on prices.
ICE Brent September crude LCOU1 fell $1.80 to $104.88 a barrel by 8:39 a.m. (1239 GMT), having traded from $104.43 to $108.08.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 fell $1.39 to $81.50 a barrel, trading from $81.03 to $84.45. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)
* Says scouting for opportunities to snap up assets (Adds details, quotes)
* Q4 net profit tumbles 95 pct, share price falls (Adds CEO comments, detail, context)
BAGHDAD, Feb 9 Five oil wells are still burning out of 25 that Islamic State set on fire in Qayyara, south of Mosul, an oil ministry statement said on Thursday.