NEW YORK Aug 11 Brent and U.S. crude futures initially pared losses on Thursday in choppy trading after a report showed U.S. jobless claims fell last week, and both futures contracts then fell back as Europe's debt crisis and economic concerns continued to weigh on prices.

ICE Brent September crude LCOU1 fell $1.80 to $104.88 a barrel by 8:39 a.m. (1239 GMT), having traded from $104.43 to $108.08.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 fell $1.39 to $81.50 a barrel, trading from $81.03 to $84.45. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)