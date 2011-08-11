NEW YORK Aug 11 U.S. crude futures pared losses and briefly turned higher in volatile trading Thursday as U.S. stock futures also trimmed losses after a supportive jobless claims report and on a headline that Societe Generale shares had turned positive.

Brent crude futures also pared losses. Both oil futures contracts had been under pressure as Europe's debt crisis and economic concerns continue to weigh on prices.

ICE Brent September crude LCOU1 was down $1 at $105.68 a barrel at 9:26 a.m. (1326 GMT), having traded as low as $104.43 and to a $108.08 intraday peak.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 fell 45 cents to $82.44 a barrel, well off its low of $81.03 posted after reaching $84.45. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)