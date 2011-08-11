NEW YORK Aug 11 U.S. and Brent crude futures briefly turned higher in choppy, volatile trading on Thursday after Wall Street equities rose at the open.

Both oil futures contracts had been much lower, under pressure as Europe's debt crisis and economic concerns weighed on prices.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 was down 30 cents at $82.59 a barrel at 9:46 a.m. EDT (1346 GMT), having traded from $81.03 to $84.45.

ICE Brent September crude LCOU1 was down 40 cents at $106.28 a barrel, having traded as low as $104.43 and to a $108.08 intraday peak. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)