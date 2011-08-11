NEW YORK Aug 11 U.S. crude futures bounced up $1 and Brent turned higher in volatile trading on Thursday as Wall Street equities rose sharply in morning trading in New York.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 was up 60 cents to $83.49 a barrel at 10:58 a.m. EDT (1458 GMT), having swung between $81.03 to $84.45.

ICE Brent September crude LCOU1 seesawed near flat, up 2 cents at $106.70 a barrel, having traded from $104.43 and to $108.08. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)