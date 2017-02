NEW YORK Aug 12 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $1 on Friday after a report showed retail sales rose more in July than in June in the United States.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 rose 80 cents to $86.52 a barrel by 8:38 a.m. EDT (1238 GMT), trading from $84.02 to $86.83.

ICE Brent September crude LCOU1 rose 87 cents to $108.89 a barrel, having traded from $106.86 to $109.16. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)