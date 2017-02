NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. crude futures rose more than $1 Monday on stronger equities and the dollar's weakness as markets attempted to stabilize and rebound after the volatility and turmoil of the previous week.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 rose $1 to $86.38 a barrel by 9:35 a.m. EDT (1335 GMT), trading from $84.40 to $86.54. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)