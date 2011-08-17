NEW YORK Aug 17 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $2 on Wednesday on lift from industry data released the previous day showing U.S. gasoline stocks fell sharply last week.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1, in the front-month spot after the September contract's expiration on Tuesday, rose $2.30 to $111.43 a barrel by 9:12 a.m. (1312 GMT), having traded from $109.09 to $111.74.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 rose $1.83 to $88.48 a barrel, trading from $86.65 to $88.67. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)