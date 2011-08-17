NEW YORK Aug 17 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended
gains to more than $2 on Wednesday on lift from industry data released the
previous day showing U.S. gasoline stocks fell sharply last week.
ICE Brent October crude LCOV1, in the front-month spot after the
September contract's expiration on Tuesday, rose $2.30 to $111.43 a barrel
by 9:12 a.m. (1312 GMT), having traded from $109.09 to $111.74.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 rose $1.83
to $88.48 a barrel, trading from $86.65 to $88.67.
