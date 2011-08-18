NEW YORK Aug 18 Brent and U.S. crude futures remained pressured in choppy trading after separate reports showed jobless claims rose more than expected last week in the United States and that the Consumer Price Index rose 0.5 percent in July.

Crude prices for both contracts had fallen ahead of the data along with weak equities on continuing worries about global economic growth and the euro zone's debt woes.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 fell $1.60 to $109 a barrel by 8:40 a.m. (1240 GMT), having traded from $108.71 to $110.75.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 fell $2.38 to $85.20 a barrel, trading from $84.95 to $87.53. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)