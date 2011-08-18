NEW YORK Aug 18 Brent crude futures extended losses to more than $2 and U.S. crude to more than $3 in volatile trading on Thursday as both oil and equities prices fell on worries about euro zone debt woes and global economic growth.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 fell $1.65 to $108.95 a barrel by 9:05 a.m. (1305 GMT), after dropping to $108.37 and having earlier traded as high as $110.75.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 fell $2.45 to $85.13 a barrel, after falling $3.01 to $84.57 and having earlier traded as high as $87.53. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)