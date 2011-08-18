NEW YORK Aug 18 U.S. crude futures briefly fell more than $4 in volatile trading Thursday as Wall Street equities slumped at the open amid widespread worries about euro zone debt woes and global economic growth.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 fell $3.55 to $84.03 a barrel at 9:50 a.m. EDT (1350 GMT), having slipped $4.01 to $83.57 and having earlier traded as high as $87.53. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)