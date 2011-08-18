NEW YORK Aug 18 Brent crude futures fell more than $3 and U.S. crude extended losses to more than $5 on Thursday after more weak economic data from the U.S. added to already increasing concerns about slowing economic growth.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said its index of business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region fell in August to -30.7 from 3.2 in July, sending already weak oil prices lower.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 fell $3.10 to $107.50 a barrel by 10:13 a.m. (1413 GMT), having traded from $107 to $110.75.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 fell $4.68 to $82.90 a barrel. trading from $82.54 to $87.53. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)