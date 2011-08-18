NEW YORK Aug 18 Brent crude futures extended losses to more than $4 on Thursday in volatile trading as more weak economic data from the United States added to already heightened concerns about slowing economic growth.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 fell $3.74 to $106.86 a barrel by 1:44 p.m. (1744 GMT), after slipping to $106.50, down $4.10, and having earlier reached $110.75. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)