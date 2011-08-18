NEW YORK Aug 18 U.S. crude futures fell more than $6 a barrel on Thursday, extending losses in post-settlement trading as weak U.S. economic data added to already heightened concerns about slowing economic growth and euro zone debt woes.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 fell $6.07, or 6.93 percent, to $81.51 a barrel by 3:06 p.m. EDT (1906 GMT), having fallen as low as $81.15.

Thursday's settlement was $82.38, down $5.20. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)