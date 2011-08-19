NEW YORK Aug 19 Brent crude futures saw volatile trading
near the opening of Wall Street, seesawing as a supportive weak dollar and
steadying U.S. equities provided lift and offset concerns about economic
growth and euro zone debt woes that have weighed on oil prices lately.
Trading was choppy with Brent pushing up more than $1 as crude rallied
from an earlier slip of nearly $2. After a brief slip back negative near
the open on Wall Street, Brent managed to regain traction and move higher
again.
ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 rose 53 cents to $107.52 a barrel by
9:43 a.m. (1343 GMT), having traded from $105.06 to $108.34.
