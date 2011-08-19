NEW YORK Aug 19 Brent crude futures saw volatile trading near the opening of Wall Street, seesawing as a supportive weak dollar and steadying U.S. equities provided lift and offset concerns about economic growth and euro zone debt woes that have weighed on oil prices lately.

Trading was choppy with Brent pushing up more than $1 as crude rallied from an earlier slip of nearly $2. After a brief slip back negative near the open on Wall Street, Brent managed to regain traction and move higher again.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 rose 53 cents to $107.52 a barrel by 9:43 a.m. (1343 GMT), having traded from $105.06 to $108.34. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)