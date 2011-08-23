NEW YORK Aug 23 Brent crude futures turned lower and U.S. crude substantially pared gains on Tuesday ahead of Wall Street's open as investors remained cautious despite lift earlier by manufacturing data from China and Europe.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 fell 30 cents to $108.06 a barrel by 9:35 a.m. (1335 GMT), having traded from $108 to $109.25.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 was up 25 cents at $84.67 a barrel, trading from $84.05 to $86.06. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)