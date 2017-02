NEW YORK Aug 24 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended gains on Wednesday but in choppy trading after government data showed crude stockpiles fell in the United States last week, against expectations for a small build.

While crude stocks fell, gasoline stockpiles rose, against analyst expectations they would drop, according to the report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. [EIA/S]

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 rose 75 cents to $110.06 a barrel by 10:48 a.m. (1448 GMT), having traded from $108.71 to $110.45.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose 70 cents to $86.14 a barrel, trading from $84.55 to $86.59. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)