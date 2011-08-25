NEW YORK Aug 25 Brent and U.S. crude futures held on to most gains after a weekly report showed U.S. initial jobless claims rose last week, against expectations they would be lower.

Trading was choppy for both crude contracts after the report.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 rose 45 cents to $110.60 a barrel by 8:39 a.m. (1239 GMT), having traded from $110 to $111.20.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose 40 cents to $85.56 a barrel, trading from $84.93 to $85.95. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)