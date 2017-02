NEW YORK Aug 25 U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $1 on Thursday as Wall Street stock futures climbed on news that Berkshire Hathaway has agreed to invest in Bank of America Corp.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose $1.15 to $86.31 a barrel by 9:19 a.m. EDT (1319 GMT), trading from $84.93 to $86.46. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)