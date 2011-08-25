NEW YORK Aug 25 U.S. crude futures reversed and turned lower and Brent briefly dipped in choppy trading on Thursday after U.S. equities fell back after opening higher on news that Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) agreed to invest $5 billion in Bank of America Corp (BAC.N).

Concerns about Apple without Steve Jobs was a drag on shares despite the help for Bank of America shares. [.N]

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell 56 cents to $84.60 a barrel by 10:11 a.m. EDT (1411 GMT), trading from $84.51 to $86.56.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 was up 15 cents at $110.30 a barrel, having traded from $110 to $111.45. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)