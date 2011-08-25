NEW YORK Aug 25 U.S. crude futures reversed
and turned lower and Brent briefly dipped in choppy trading on
Thursday after U.S. equities fell back after opening higher on
news that Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) agreed to invest $5
billion in Bank of America Corp (BAC.N).
Concerns about Apple without Steve Jobs was a drag on
shares despite the help for Bank of America shares. [.N]
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1
fell 56 cents to $84.60 a barrel by 10:11 a.m. EDT (1411 GMT),
trading from $84.51 to $86.56.
ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 was up 15 cents at $110.30
a barrel, having traded from $110 to $111.45.
