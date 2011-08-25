NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than $1 on Thursday in volatile trading after U.S. stocks reversed from a stronger open.

Concerns about Apple without Steve Jobs as CEO pressured stock markets, which had opened higher on news that Berkshire Hathaway Inc ( BRKa.N ) agreed to invest $5 billion in Bank of America Corp ( BAC.N ).

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell $1.50 to $83.66 a barrel by 10:26 a.m. EDT (1426 GMT), trading from $83.48 to $86.56. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)