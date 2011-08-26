NEW YORK Aug 26 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses on Friday immediately after release of remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve Chief Ben Bernanke.

U.S. crude extended losses to more than $2.

Brent October crude LCOV1 fell $1.10 to $109.52 a barrel by 10:10 a.m. (1410 GMT), having traded from $109.30 to $111.01.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell $1.70 to $83.60 a barrel, trading from $82.95 to $85.44. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)