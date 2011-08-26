NEW YORK Aug 26 Brent and U.S. crude futures pared losses on Friday as markets stabilized after falling sharply following a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Both Brent and U.S. crude futures turned higher, with U.S. crude seesawing more than Brent. U.S. equities markets also turned higher, helping provide some lift to oil, brokers and analysts said.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 rose 10 cents to $110.72 a barrel by 10:58 a.m. (1458 GMT), having traded from $109.30 to $111.01.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 was down 30 cents to $85 a barrel, trading from $82.95 to $85.44. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)