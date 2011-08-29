NEW YORK Aug 29 U.S. crude futures extended their rise to more than $2 at the start of open outcry trading in New York on Monday, lifted by stronger equities futures after Hurricane Irene did less damage than feared in the New York area and a weaker dollar.

Lack of damage to refineries on the U.S. East Coast, thin volume trading because of a U.K. holiday, and U.S. traders hemmed in by post-storm transport snags also supported crude.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose $1.83 to $87.20 a barrel by 9:09 a.m. EDT (1309 GMT), trading from $85.11 to $87.50. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)