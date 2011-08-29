NEW YORK Aug 29 Brent crude futures rose more than $1 on Monday, boosted by stronger equities, relief that Hurricane Irene did less damage than feared in the New York area and a weaker dollar.

Lack of damage to refineries on the U.S. East Coast also helped crude. Thin volume trading because of a U.K. holiday and U.S. traders hemmed in by post-storm transport snags also supported.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 rose $1.11 to $112.47 a barrel by 9:33 a.m. (1333 GMT), having traded from $110.53 to $112.57. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)