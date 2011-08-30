(Refiles to correct storm name to Katia)

NEW YORK Aug 30 Brent and U.S. crude futures turned higher in choppy trading on Tuesday, with Brent extending gains to more than $1, on better-than expected data on home prices reported by a S&P/Case-Schiller survey and as investors eyed Tropical Storm Katia in the Atlantic.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 rose 75 cents to $112.63 a barrel by 9:43 a.m. (1343 GMT), having traded from $111.16 to $113.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose 63 cents to $87.90 a barrel, trading from $86.46 to $88.02. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)