NEW YORK Aug 31 Brent and U.S. crude futures initially extended gains on Wednesday after a government report showed U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected, but gasoline stocks fell much more than estimates.

After initially extending gains, U.S. crude prices turned lower and then seesawed. For a details on the oil inventory report click, [EIA/S].

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 rose 60 cents to $114.62 a barrel by 10:47 a.m. (1447 GMT), having traded from $113.52 to $114.75.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell 10 cents to $88.90 a barrel, trading from $87.67 to $89.49. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)