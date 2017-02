NEW YORK, Sept 1 Brent and U.S. crude futures held on to most losses in choppy trading on Thursday after a report showed that jobless claims fell last week but remained above the 400,000 level.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 fell 65 cents to $114.20 a barrel by 8:42 a.m. (1242 GMT), having traded from $113.61 to $115.27.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell 24 cents to $88.57 a barrel, trading from $88.21 to $89.25. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)