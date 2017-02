NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. crude futures seesawed near unchanged on Thursday after briefly turning higher on a boost from supportive reports showing a slip in jobless claims and rise in same-store sales.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 was down only 1 cent at $88.80 a barrel by 9:20 a.m. EDT (1320 GMT), trading from $88.21 to $89.25. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)