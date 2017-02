NEW YORK, Sept 1 Brent crude futures turned lower and U.S. crude pared gains on Thursday in choppy trading as Wall Street equities turned lower and news that Greece is expected to miss its 2011 deficit target added pressure.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 fell 47 cents to $114.38 a barrel by 2:19 a.m. (1819 GMT), having traded from $113.61 to $115.36.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose 30 cents to $89.11 a barrel, having traded from $88.21 to $89.90. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)