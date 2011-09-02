NEW YORK, Sept 2 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than $2 on Friday in volatile trading after data showed U.S. employment growth halted in August and the previous two months' additions were revised lower.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 was down $1.60 at $112.69 a barrel by 8:43 a.m. EDT (1243 GMT), after trading as low as $111.81 following the jobs data and having reached $114.58.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell $2 to $86.93 a barrel, having traded from $86.28 to $88.99. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)