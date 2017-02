NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than $3 on Friday after the start of open-outcry trade in New York on data showing U.S. employment growth halted in August and the previous two months' additions were revised lower.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 was down $2.70 at $86.23 a barrel by 9:14 a.m. EDT (1314 GMT), having fallen as low as $85.69 and peaking intraday at $88.99. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)