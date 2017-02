NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $2 on Wednesday ahead of weekly inventory reports expected to show crude stockpiles fell last week as imports and production were affected by tropical weather.

Stronger equities and a weaker dollar also helped support U.S. crude prices.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose $2.41 to $88.43 a barrel by 9:52 a.m. EDT (1352 GMT), trading from $86.15 to $88.63. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)