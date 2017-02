NEW YORK, Sept 8 Brent and U.S. crude futures turned higher in very choppy trading on Thursday ahead of weekly government oil inventory data expected to show crude oil stockpiles fell last week in the United States.

Broker and analysts said earlier price slips were attracting buying into the dips.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 rose 18 cents to $115.98 a barrel by 9:19 a.m. (1319 GMT), having traded from $114.74 to $116.27.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose 30 cents to $89.64 a barrel, trading from $88.59 to $90.11. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)