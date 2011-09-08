NEW YORK, Sept 8 Brent and U.S. crude futures
initially extended gains on Thursday in choppy trading after a
government report showed crude stocks fell more than expected
last week in the United States.
But a surprise rise in gasoline and distillate stocks
tempered gains in a cautious market ahead of a key speech to
Congress on jobs by President Barack Obama set for Thursday
night.
ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 rose 47 cents to $116.27 a
barrel by 11:19 a.m. EDT (1519 GMT), having traded from $114.74
to $116.60.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1
rose 40 cents to $89.74 a barrel, trading from $88.59 to
$90.23.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)