NEW YORK, Sept 8 Brent and U.S. crude futures initially extended gains on Thursday in choppy trading after a government report showed crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the United States.

But a surprise rise in gasoline and distillate stocks tempered gains in a cautious market ahead of a key speech to Congress on jobs by President Barack Obama set for Thursday night.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 rose 47 cents to $116.27 a barrel by 11:19 a.m. EDT (1519 GMT), having traded from $114.74 to $116.60.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose 40 cents to $89.74 a barrel, trading from $88.59 to $90.23. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)